Smit’s profile soared in early 2023 when he scored from the halfway line against Barcelona in the UEFA Youth League. He reinforced that status last summer, while dominating the European Under-19 Championship as the Netherlands lifted the trophy. He finished as joint top scorer and was named player of the tournament, which led European scouts to treat him as a priority target. He has already passed the 50-appearance milestone for AZ, featured in European competition and earned glowing praise from national team manager Ronald Koeman, who this week compared his abilities to Barcelona’s Pedri.
Newcastle ready to go head-to-head with Real Madrid! Magpies eye AZ Alkmaar wonderkid Kees Smit amid rival interest from Bayern Munich
A reputation built on landmark performances
- Getty/GOAL
Widespread interest across the continent
According to The Daily Mail, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund are among the continental giants monitoring Smit closely. Yet there is a growing belief in the Netherlands that the player may be tempted by a club offering regular first-team football rather than joining one of Europe’s superpowers at the earliest opportunity. Newcastle hope that gives them a route in. The club’s new sporting director, Ross Wilson, is leading a renewed recruitment strategy focused on securing Europe’s leading young talents, and Smit fits the profile. With Joelinton struggling to recapture his best form and Joe Willock’s season disrupted by injuries, Newcastle are aware that reinforcing their midfield is a priority for 2025. There is also the uncertainty over the long-term future of Sandro Tonali, whose situation continues to cast a shadow over squad planning. Crystal Palace have also shown interest, having faced Smit during AZ’s 3-1 defeat at Selhurst Park in the Europa Conference League.
Koeman's glowing praise for Smit
Koeman’s public endorsement of Smit has further catapulted him to the spotlight.
Koeman said: "He has the awareness to receive in tight spaces and move the ball forward. That is something we value. The resemblance people see (with Pedri) is in how he positions himself and his decision-making under pressure. Big clubs follow players with these characteristics. That is normal. What is important is that he continues developing where he is, playing regularly."
Dutch media have even drawn stylistic parallels with Kevin De Bruyne, as many believe he will soon establish himself as a national-team regular. However, Frenkie de Jong, who has been Pedri’s midfield partner at Barcelona, offered a more measured reaction to Koeman’s remarks.
"We’ve talked about him before at the training camp," he said. "I don’t think there’s another player like Pedri. I don’t think it’s appropriate to talk about this; it won’t help the boy to put so much pressure on him. He has a lot of talent and can be very good, but let’s leave him to play football in peace and we’ll see.”
- Getty
AZ have set the price for Smit
According to Sky Sports News, AZ will not stand in Smit’s way if a potential suitor arrives. But they expect to break their current outgoing record of £21.8m fee paid by AC Milan for Tijjani Reijnders with this sale. However, if the transfer race heats up, Barcelona might have an edge as the player is a self-proclaimed Blaugrana fan.
When asked about Koeman's glowing praise and comparisons to Pedri, he said: "If he thinks so, maybe it is. I wasn’t expecting it, but I think it’s a good comparison. Before, I was De Bruyne, and now I’m Pedri (laughs). Or Frenkie de Jong. I understand that people found it a rather strange comparison. I watch almost every Barcelona match. It’s simply my favourite club."
For now, Smit remains focused on AZ’s campaign, but the sense of inevitability around his next move is growing.