Newcastle eye Palmeiras star with €100m release clause as January transfer window looms

According to ESPN Brazil, Palmeiras have outlined a plan to generate €70m (£61m/$82m) from new player sales in 2026. The club will count only fresh transactions, excluding any instalments from past deals, and view Allan as a prime candidate to command a major transfer fee. Having developed into Abel Ferreira’s go-to "utility player", featuring across multiple positions and delivering decisive moments in crucial matches, the youngster is now counted among the club’s most valuable assets.
Newcastle, aware of Palmeiras’ willingness to negotiate, are said to be ready to make a significant investment. The Palmeiras hierarchy admits that no player is considered "untouchable" for the 2026 season. Should a suitable proposal arrive, Allianz Parque officials are prepared to sanction a sale that supports their revenue objectives. Palmeiras have already turned down a €20m (£17m/$23m) bid from Zenit and expect future offers to approach at least €32m (£28m/$37m). While Allan’s release clause gives the club substantial leverage, their urgent financial targets increase the likelihood of movement in 2026 if negotiations progress. And the midfielder’s situation is being monitored closely in England, where Newcastle have been tracking him as part of their long-term squad rebuild.