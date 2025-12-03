Buried the hatchet! Newcastle star admits he ended long-running feud with Arsenal's Kai Havertz in bizzare circumstances

It all started during a Premier League clash between Chelsea and Newcastle in March 2022. Burn suffered a serious head injury and needed stitches after being caught by Havertz's elbow. The Blues went on to win the game 1-0, with the German forward scoring a late winner for his then-employers.
Later that year, though, Newcastle got their revenge as they beat Chelsea 1-0. At full-time, tempers flared between the two set of players and Havertz and Burn were involved in a particularly feisty altercation. Burn, though later clarified: "It was the emotion of the game wasn't it?. Me and Kai had a few run-ins before and it's just part and parcel of the game. It can get the better of you at the times. But when you are in that environment and clinging on in stoppage time and wanting to win the game, these things happen."