Atletico have officially announced a significant change in ownership, with ASC acquiring a majority stake in the club. This crucial move, confirmed via a statement on the club's website, sees the current major shareholders reduce their stakes to facilitate the investment. While ASC will become the majority owner, the club confirmed that Miguel Angel Gil and Enrique Cerezo remain in their roles as CEO and chairman respectively, and will remain as shareholders.
The artnership aims to strengthen Atletico Madrid's position among football's elite and support long-term success for its millions of fans worldwide. The investment is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2026. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.