'We need to talk about this' - Barcelona stars in for lecture from Hansi Flick as coach denies his 'philosophy' is to blame after shock draw against Club Brugge

Barcelona’s Champions League campaign hit another roadblock as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Club Brugge in Belgium. It is their ninth consecutive game without a clean sheet, making it the club’s worst defensive run since 2013 when they conceded in 13 straight matches.
Flick’s men found themselves chasing the game all night, with the hosts exploiting Barca’s high defensive line to score three times, each time forcing the visitors to claw back. While the comeback spirit was commendable, the fragility without the ball was impossible to ignore.
The result leaves Barcelona with seven points from four group-stage matches, still well-positioned but increasingly vulnerable. After the match, Flick cut a frustrated figure, hinting at stern words for his squad while brushing off suggestions that his tactical model was to blame.