'I nearly had a blackout!' - Inter hero Davide Frattesi reveals he suffered 'dizzy' spell in wild celebrations after scoring winning goal vs Barcelona in Champions League classic
Inter's hero Davide Frattesi claimed that he 'nearly had a blackout' after wildly celebrating his match-winning goal against Barcelona.
- Frattesi suffered a dizzy spell
- Celebrated wildly after scoring the winning goal
- Inter knocked out Barcelona to reach UCL final