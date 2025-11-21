Myles Lewis-Skelly urged to stick with Arsenal amid exit talk following England snub as ex-Gunners left-back praises 'special' teenager

In an interview with GOAL, in association with BetMGM, Monreal gave his opinion on Arsenal's current crop of left-sided defenders. The former Spain international made more than 250 appearances for the Gunners from the left-back position, spending six seasons at the Emirates Stadium from 2013 to 2019.
Monreal was effusive in his praise of the young Englishman, saying he prefers to watch Lewis-Skelly over Mikel Arteta's current first choice, Riccardo Calafiori.
While the Spaniard was clear that he rated Calafiori highly, he was cited Lewis-Skelly's technical ability and willingness to step into midfield as traits which make him a "special" player. Monreal was clear that he views Lewis-Skelly as a long-term prospect for the Gunners, despite his lack of game time and the player's desire to force his way back into Tuchel's plans for the 2026 World Cup.