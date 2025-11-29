'Voices raised' – The moment Liverpool players started to speak up revealed as pressure continues to mount on Arne Slot

Liverpool followed up their 3-0 loss to Forest last weekend with a disappointing Champions League showing in midweek as goals from Ivan Perisic, Guus Til and Couhaib Driouech - twice - compounded the Reds to a 4-1 home defeat to PSV, a performance that was slammed by former Reds striker Peter Crouch. The result means Liverpool have lost their last three matches, conceding 10 times in that run, and have fallen to defeat in nine of their last 12.
The shambolic start to their title defence means Liverpool head into Sunday's game at West Ham 11 points off league leaders Arsenal and have since slipped to 12th in the Premier League table. Combined with Everton's 1-0 win over Manchester United on Monday night, even the Toffees now sit above their local rivals in the table, albeit on goal difference.
And a report from the Daily Mail on Saturday morning has pinpointed the moment that things truly begn to unravel for Slot as pressure mounts on the Dutchman. Defeat to a rejuvenated West Ham this weekend will only heighten growing calls from fans for the club to relieve Slot of his duties.