'His brother turned up this season!' - Mohamed Salah slammed for 'lack of appetite' at Liverpool as Graeme Souness pinpoints first warning sign in Community Shield

Since his move from AS Roma to Liverpool in 2017, Salah has been one of the best players in the Premier League. He has won the Golden Boot four times - twice shared - and has been named the Premier League's Player of the Season on two occasions. In the 2024-25 campaign, Salah registered 57 goal contributions in 52 matches across all competitions as he played a key role in the Reds winning the English top-flight title for a record equalling 20th time, and was subsequently rewarded with a new contract.
However, it seems age is finally catching up with Egyptian legend as his performance levels this term have dropped considerably. The 33-year-old has only scored four goals in Liverpool's opening 12 Premier League matches and has been accused of shirking his defensive duties.