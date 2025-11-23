MLS owners reportedly begin planning for Don Garber’s eventual successor with new committee

A newly formed succession committee held its first closed-door meeting last Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida, prior to the league’s full Board of Governors gathering the following day, per the SBJ report. The committee — tasked with planning for senior leadership transitions, including Commissioner Don Garber’s eventual replacement — is being co-chaired by LAFC’s Bennett Rosenthal and Columbus Crew’s Jimmy Haslam.
Additional committee members include Jonathan Kraft of the New England Revolution, Oliver Mintzlaff of the New York Red Bulls, and John Ingram of Nashville SC. Garber himself attended the inaugural session, according to the report, underscoring his involvement in the early stages of the succession planning process.