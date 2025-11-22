Mikel Arteta reveals what Bukayo Saka has told him about signing a new contract at Arsenal as talks continue

The Spanish manager was speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's north London derby clash with Tottenham on Sunday.
When asked if he was confident the winger would sign a new deal with the club, Arteta shared that Saka has expressed his desire to remain with Arsenal going forward. He described the relationship between the England international, his representatives and the club's hierarchy as "very healthy and powerful".
Saka signed his current deal in May 2023. The four year deal is set to expire at the end of the 2026/27 season, prompting the likely re-opening of talks over the past few months.