MEYBA x The Beatles complete trilogy with funky Yellow Submarine collection

The collection features three new football shirts, coming hot off MEYBA's drops honouring Abbey Road and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. The extra distinction with Yellow Submarine is its wider cultural impact, with its psychedelic colour scheme and popping visuals coming from the animated film of the same name in 1968, two years after the release of the album.
Yellow Submarine is widely credited with the boom in vibrant art styles seen in animation for the decades that followed. MEYBA has sought to stay true to that in this modern reboot, with each football shirt a tribute to locations within the film. The black-and-white number represents the Sea of Holes, while the titular submarine and the Blue Meanies are instantly recognisable with their associated palettes.