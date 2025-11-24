Memphis Depay ruled out again for Corinthians as Netherlands star suffers knee injury

Depay missed Corinthians' match against Cruzeiro after sustaining a knee sprain, another frustrating addition to a season filled with interruptions. The injury occurred during the derby against Sao Paulo, where Depay came off the bench due to earlier travel fatigue after Netherlands duty, yet still produced a brilliant goal in the 3-1 victory.
Imaging tests later revealed bone edema in the knee, but the club has not offered a timeline for his return. With only four Brasileirao games remaining and the Copa do Brasil semi-finals beginning on December 10, his absence is a significant blow. This marks Depay’s sixth physical issue of 2025, extending his total days sidelined to 73 and raising renewed concerns about his fitness stability during a demanding campaign.