Mary Earps unable to accept Lionesses' offer of Wembley tribute following international retirement

The FA extended an invite for Earps to be honoured at the national stadium on November 29, when England are due to face China in a friendly match, the penultimate game of 2025 and the first at Wembley since before the European Championship - as it goes, Earps had announced her international retirement just three days before that game against Portugal.
That invite came after she was "promised" a send-off to mark an era-defining England career when she called time. However, the date in question - which is England's only scheduled game at Wembley at the moment - doesn't work for Earps. Talks remain ongoing between the FA, Earps and her representatives as all parties strive to find a suitable date to honour her achievements as a Lioness.