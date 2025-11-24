Marseille enter midweek's Champions League showdown with Newcastle already under pressure, and their challenges have only grown. The club confirmed that Aguerd will miss the match due to ongoing pubalgia discomfort, ending hopes of a late return. The Moroccan defender, who also sat out the 5-1 win over Nice, has been battling groin pain for several weeks and the medical staff has insisted on rest, especially with the Africa Cup of Nations less than a month away.
Aguerd’s absence stretches the defensive resources at a critical moment, as Marseille chase their first meaningful momentum in Europe. Despite travelling to join the Moroccan national team earlier this month, he was quickly withdrawn from consideration for their friendly fixtures and told he needs at least two weeks of recovery. The defender privately admitted he could no longer play through the pain, prompting caution from both club and country.