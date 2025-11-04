'Many factors come into play' - Manuel Neuer and Vincent Kompany address talk of new Bayern Munich contract for veteran goalkeeper

There was intense speculation surrounding Neuer's future as a footballer after he announced his decision to retire from international football following Germany's quarter-final defeat to Spain at the 2024 European Championship. However, the rumours were dismissed after Neuer signed a new one-year extension with Bayern Munich earlier this year.
The 39-year-old continues to be a regular fixture in the starting lineup, playing in goal in 12 of the 15 games the Bavarian giants have contested in in the ongoing 2025-26 season. With the second half of the season fast approaching, the talk regarding Neuer's potential stay beyond next summer has started to intensify. Numerous reports over the past couple of weeks have claimed that Bayern are leading towards handing Neuer a new contract, which will see him remain at the Allianz Arena beyond his 40th birthday. Talks will reportedly take place in December.
"I have to take care of my bones," the iconic goalkeeper cheekily responded recently when asked about a possible contract extension. "It's getting late, and I'm already feeling it again," the 39-year-old said with a mischievous smile. "Let's see how it is when I get up."