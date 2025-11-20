Manuel Akanji confirms he hopes Inter trigger €15m option to buy him from Man City

Inter snapped up Akanji on deadline day, taking the City defender on a €2 million loan that includes a €15m option, one that becomes mandatory if Inter win the 2025-26 Serie A title and if Akanji features in at least half of their matches. Since arriving, the Swiss international has fitted into Cristian Chivu’s system seamlessly. He has started every league match without missing a single minute, nine full games and added four more Champions League appearances. From a late-window gamble to an automatic starter, his rise has been central to Inter’s early-season stability.
Inter’s board are already evaluating whether to commit long-term, impressed by his consistency and readiness to take responsibility in a title-chasing squad. And with interest from rivals like AC Milan, who tried to sign him before Inter intervened, resurfacing in the background. Akanji’s public declaration adds pressure and clarity to Inter’s medium-term planning. Akanji’s remarks came during a media interaction where he discussed his move, his ambitions, and how quickly he has settled in Italy.