Man Utd warned not to ignore 'stupid' Saudi offers for Bruno Fernandes as ex-Red Devils star reveals the one quality Ruben Amorim must find in a replacement for in-demand captain

Fernandes said of the transfer saga that he became caught up in during the summer of 2025: “I had the conversations with Al-Hilal. Everyone is aware of that. Everyone knows that. There were also other clubs that tried after Al-Hilal, but obviously my answer wouldn't change.
“From Europe, I had some people talking to me, but we never got into the place where we would be offering on the table or not. Because it's all very nice and people want you, but then they need to put the money on the table for the club. If not, the club won't allow me to go.”
He added on talks with United bosses, including head coach Ruben Amorim: “He wanted me to stay. The club said the same. And I always said that if the club was like ‘Bruno, we want to cash in, you are 30 years old. We want to make some money. We don't think you can be part of the future project’, or whatever, I would be like, OK, I have to find a solution for myself, whatever is best for me and my family. And I will leave.
“But obviously that wasn't the case. I felt that I was still part of the plan, that I could still help the club to achieve whatever was our aims. And that's what made me stay. Obviously, I have a big connection with the fans, with the club, also the country. My family feels very well here.”