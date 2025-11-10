Man Utd weighing up transfer for €60m-rated midfielder who club chiefs have monitored for 'years'

After spending heavily in the summer transfer window to rebuild their squad following a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, which saw the Red Devils go trophyless and finish 15th in the Premier League, Amorim is now planning to strengthen his team's midfield.
The Portuguese coach wanted to sign Brighton midfield sensation Carlos Baleba towards the end of the last window, but a move ultimately did not materialise. Since then, it has been reported that the club have prepared a six-man shortlist for the midfield position, which includes players like Stiller and Adam Wharton.