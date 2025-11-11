Man Utd make 'concrete' Elliot Anderson transfer approach as Nottingham Forest set eye-watering price tag

United spent over £200m in the last transfer window to rebuild their squad after a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, which saw the Red Devils fail to win a trophy and finish 15th in the Premier League. They brought in big names like Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, with the overhaul primarily aimed at bolstering the team's attack.
Amorim also wanted to sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba towards the end of the window, but a move did not materialise. The Portuguese coach remains determined to bolster his options in the middle of the park in the January transfer window and has prepared a six-man midfield shortlist for the position.