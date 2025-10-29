Major League Soccer to debut immersive Embodied Sound technology at LAFC vs. Austin FC playoff match

The technology marks the first-ever use of isolated ball audio in a live soccer broadcast, offering audio engineers unprecedented control and clarity. By routing the ball's sound into a dedicated channel, the broadcast mix will deliver more precise and immersive effects, capturing the energy of each kick, post hit, and player reaction without being overwhelmed by ambient stadium noise.
This innovation provides mixers with a clean, controllable "ball channel," enabling them to emphasize key moments in real time without affecting other ambient sounds.