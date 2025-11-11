Luis Diaz's wastefulness is 'forgivable' after 'world-class' Bayern Munich goal as Bayern Munich legend praises 'sign of strength' from Vincent Kompany's team despite slip up

Bayern were brought down to earth this past weekend during a tricky away trip to Union Berlin at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, as Kompany's men could only salvage a 2-2 draw, thanks to a 90th minute equaliser from the in-form Harry Kane.
The game brought an end to the Bavarian giants' record-breaking 16-game winning streak across all competitions since the start of the ongoing 2025-26 season, breaking the 13-game record set by the famous AC Milan outfit from the 1992-93 season. The result also prevented Kompany from matching Pep Guardiola's record of 10 consecutive Bundesliga victories in the first 10 games of the season, with the Belgian managing to guide his team to nine straight wins before the stalemate against Steffen Baumgart's men.
Even though Bayern left Berlin without maximum points, they certainly came out of the match with a few positives. For a team that has dominated on all fronts across all competitions, the encounter against Union Berlin allowed the visitors to equalise twice following goals from centre-back Danilho Doekhi in each half.