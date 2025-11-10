Liverpool warned midfield could be picked apart amid Real Madrid & Barcelona transfer interest

After winning the Premier League title for a record-equalling 20th time, the Reds spent heavily in the summer transfer window as Slot oversaw a major overhaul of his squad. They broke the British transfer record twice in the same window as they brought in Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. The English champions also spent heavily to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt as they looked to bolster their attack, and the club strengthened the backline by signing full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.
Slot's men got off to a flying start in the new season as they won seven matches in a row across all competitions, but from the end of September they experienced a massive dip in form as they lost six out of their next seven matches, including five straight losses in the league. They somewhat recovered from the setback with back-to-back wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid, but on Sunday they fell to an humbled 3-0 loss at the hands of old foes Manchester City.