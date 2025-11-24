Lionel Messi's forgotten World Cup-winning Argentina team-mate returns to action for second-tier club after two-year doping ban

Also known as Papu Gomez, the 37-year-old midfielder tested positive for terbutaline, a banned B2-adrenergic substance similar to salbutamol, after taking a cough syrup intended for his child. He was on the books of Sevilla at that time and the Spanish giants immediately terminated his contract following the case, leading Gomez to a short spell with Monza. He served a two-year suspension that ended on October 18, 2025.
Gomez returned to action on Saturday as his new club Padova faced Venezia in a Serie B clash. He came on as a substitute in the 58th minute amid a warm welcome from the fans but he could not stop his side from losing the clash 2-0.