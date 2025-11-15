'Decisive' Leroy Sane earns Julian Nagelsmann's praise as Germany coach's controversial challenge reaps rewards from Galatasaray winger

Sane, who moved to the Turkish Super Lig to join champions Galatasaray from Bayern Munich this summer, was off to a slow start in the new league but with time, he has started to adjust to the new set-up and is now slowly regaining his form. In 15 matches across all competitions in the 2025-26 campaign, the former City star has scored three goals and has as many assists.
Speaking to Sky recently, Sane shared about his initial struggles in Turkey, saying: "I had to settle in first. I had an adjustment period, so things didn't quite go as planned on the pitch at the beginning. I had to get to know my teammates, and they had to get to know me, how to interact on the pitch, how to play together. That took a little while. But now, in the last few games, I'm very happy with my performances and how I've played. I want to carry this momentum forward and keep going."