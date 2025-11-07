Leny Yoro praises Ruben Amorim for rooting out 'bad characters' from Man Utd squad

United visit Tottenham on Saturday in the first meeting between the two clubs since the Europa League final, which Spurs won to secure passage to the Champions League final and leave the Red Devils with no European football for the first time in 11 years. Yoro admitted the 1-0 defeat in Bilbao was hard to swallow but he said the team had gotten over it and are in a better place now.

"Yes, it was important for us for Champions Leagut but now we cannot change nothing," he said. "We have one game a week now, so I think it helped us a little bit to work more on the things that were not good last year. We have more time to work now, but of course everyone wants to play Champions League, so this final is important for us, so this year we need to do better.

"We are the same team, so I'm not going to say we're a better team, but we can see with the results that there are some things we do better. Of course we had some new players, and they give everything they have to help us to be better also. We're the same team, but with a different spirit sometimes, I think, and with more time to work."