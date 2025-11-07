Leny Yoro praises Ruben Amorim for rooting out 'bad characters' from Man Utd squad

The Portuguese cast Marcus Rashford aside from the squad less than a month after taking charge and then sanctioned his loan move to Aston Villa and then Barcelona. He also took a hard line against Alejandro Garnacho, dropping him for last season's derby at Manchester City along with Rashford and later telling the forward he had to leave the club after lashing out against the decision to leave him out of the starting line-up for the Europa League final.
Rashford, Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony were all kept apart from the first team squad over the summer while the club worked on their sales. Yoro did not mention any names but he said he felt the club were doing the right thing to prioritise having the right characters around.