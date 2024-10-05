Norwich City FC v Leeds United FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Jack McRae

VIDEO: Halloween's come early! Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier left red-faced as HORRIFIC mistake gifts Sunderland last-second equaliser - but team-mates blame dodgy pitch for freak goal

I. MeslierLeedsSunderlandChampionshipSunderland vs Leeds

Leeds' Illan Meslier produced a horrible error to gift Sunderland a last-second freak goal as the Black Cats stole a point at the death on Friday.

  • Leeds and Sunderland draw 2-2
  • Meslier howler gifts point to Sunderland
  • Sunderland remain top of the Championship