Lamine Yamal makes definitive Robert Lewandowski demand to Barcelona bosses amid Erling Haaland & Harry Kane transfer talk

Lewandowski, who is now 37 years of age, has not been a guaranteed starter for Barca this season - with Ferran Torres often being asked to lead the line. He did, however, net a hat-trick in his latest appearance, as Celta Vigo were swept aside 4-2, and found the target on 42 occasions across all competitions last term.
Yamal is said to be of the opinion that the presence of Lewandowski makes life easier for him, with opponents paying less attention to the obvious threat that he poses on the flanks. Rivals are aware of the need to try and contain one of the finest strikers of his generation, meaning that Yamal gets more time and space in which to do his thing.