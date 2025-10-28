Lamine Yamal is only going at 50% as Barcelona star's injury struggles hindering movement and shooting ability, says doctor

Barcelona’s teenage sensation is playing through significant discomfort as he battles pubalgia, a chronic groin injury that has limited his effectiveness in recent weeks. The issue, which causes persistent pain in the pubic region, is said to have reduced the forward’s mobility and explosiveness, traits that define his game.
Yamal appeared visibly restricted in movement and reluctant to shoot as Barca suffered a 2-1 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to medical experts, the pain associated with pubalgia can fluctuate in intensity but often worsens during high-intensity matches, precisely the kind of fixtures where Barcelona need Yamal’s creativity most. The youngster’s physical limitations have been increasingly noticeable this month, prompting concern within both Barcelona and the Spanish national team camps. Club doctors are reportedly managing his workload carefully to avoid aggravating the condition further.