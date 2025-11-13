Lamine Yamal and Vinicius Jr criticism goes 'too far' as Dean Huijsen leaps to defence of Barcelona and Real Madrid stars

Barcelona’s 2-1 defeat to Madrid in October saw Yamal embroiled in clashes with Dani Carvajal and surrounded by controversy after the final whistle. The 18-year-old faced criticism for his conduct, while his personal life has also garnered much attention, having faced scrutiny over a birthday party controversy and much speculation surrounding his recently ended relationship with Nicki Nicole.
Meanwhile, much has been said of Vinicius Jr's visible anger after being substituted by Xabi Alonso in El Clasico, a moment that fuelled fresh doubts about his long-term future at the club amid reported tensions with the new Madrid boss. Huijsen, however, feels the media buzz that surrounds both players crosses the line as he leapt to the defence of both stars.