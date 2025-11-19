'They only stopped short of complaining to the Pope!' - La Liga president slams Real Madrid for hosting NFL match at Bernabeu after 'crusade' against Barcelona clash being played in Miami

The Bernabeu hosted an NFL game on November 16, with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Washington Commanders in front of more than 80,000 fans. According to reports, over $2 million was spent on temporary renovations to adapt the stadium for American football. It was a historic but unusual scene as supporters filled the iconic arena without a sea of white in sight.
However, Los Blancos' historic hosting didn't go down well with Tebas, who heavily criticised the club, posting a long statement on X and highlighting how the Spanish giants had previously led objections to La Liga staging an official league match in Miami earlier this season.