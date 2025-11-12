Kylian Mbappe cheekily tells Real Madrid target Dayot Upamecano there are 'better teams' than Bayern Munich as La Liga side eye free transfer for French defender

Madrid’s pursuit of a new central defender has taken a familiar turn, straight into the heart of France’s national team setup. Last week reports emerged in Spain that Los Blancos have held preliminary talks with the representatives of Upamecano, who could be available on a free transfer in 2026 if Bayern fail to secure a renewal.
The 27-year-old centre-back has become one of Vincent Kompany’s key players at Bayern, forming a formidable partnership in defence and featuring heavily across competitions. However, with Madrid exploring options due to long-term fitness concerns around David Alaba and Eder Militao, Upamecano’s name remains high on their shortlist.
Adding intrigue to the speculation, Mbappe was quizzed about his compatriot’s situation ahead of France’s World Cup qualifiers and couldn’t resist a mischievous comment about Bayern’s place in football’s pecking order.