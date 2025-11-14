Kylian Mbappe admits Real Madrid 'played very badly' in Atletico Madrid and Liverpool defeats as forward addresses 'talk' of tension between Xabi Alonso and his players

Across the three games, Los Blancos' problems have repeated themselves with worrying consistency. The draw against Rayo was the clearest example of a team that dominated possession but created very little. Madrid spent long spells circulating the ball without purpose, struggling to find width or accelerate play. Their forwards were squeezed into crowded central zones, Rayo’s compact shape cut off passing lanes, and even with more than 20 shots, Madrid rarely looked like scoring. The lack of movement off the ball and the absence of a decisive final pass made the whole performance predictable and easy to defend.
The match against Atletico followed a similar pattern but exposed Madrid in both boxes. Simeone’s side were more intense, quicker to transitions, and far more decisive in key moments. Madrid repeatedly lost second balls in midfield and never established control. Going forward, they created very few meaningful chances, often rushing their final actions or running into Atletico’s organised defensive lines. It was a reminder that when Madrid’s tempo drops, their structure becomes rigid, and teams with discipline can shut them down without much difficulty.
The Liverpool defeat was the most alarming from a tactical standpoint. Anfield’s press smothered Madrid from the first minute, forcing them into rushed passes and isolating Mbappe and Jude Bellingham high up the pitch. Even in periods of controlled possession, Madrid carried almost no threat, ending the match with just one shot on target. Liverpool exposed how limited Madrid’s attacking variety has become with slow buildups, little coordinated movement, and very few patterns designed to beat an aggressive press.