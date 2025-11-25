'What the f*ck has he been watching?' - Kvicha Kvaratskhelia claims Tottenham will trouble PSG but fans question winger's statement following Spurs' horror run

Speaking before Wednesday’s showdown, Kvaratskhelia said: "Tottenham attack and defend well... It won't be easy, it will be a difficult match. But we feel good, we are really ready." He then doubled down, explaining: "We have a big match in store against Tottenham. The Champions League is always special. We've already played them this season, in the European Super Cup. It was a difficult match, but we won. Tomorrow will be different, it's a different competition, and we've had good preparation, the team is in good shape, and we're looking forward to it."
His words come at a tense moment for both clubs, with PSG looking to secure a top-eight finish and direct knockout qualification while Tottenham arrive on the back of a humiliating 4-1 derby defeat at Arsenal. Kvaratskhelia’s insistence that Spurs remain dangerous surprised many given their domestic inconsistency, though Tottenham’s unbeaten Champions League form does support his argument that European competition has brought out a different version of the side.