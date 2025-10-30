Kieran McKenna reveals stance on taking Celtic job after Brendan Rodgers' exit as Ipswich Town boss is touted as a contender alongside ex-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou

Celtic’s managerial shake-up has sent shockwaves through Scottish football after Rodgers stepped down unexpectedly earlier this week. The Northern Irishman’s departure, coming midway through the campaign, has forced the Hoops' hierarchy to accelerate their plans for a successor. Among those linked most prominently is Ipswich Town boss McKenna, whose rapid rise in English football has earned him admiration across the UK.
McKenna’s stock has soared in recent years after steering Ipswich from League One back to the Premier League, ending a 22-year top-flight exile. Although their return season ended in relegation, the 39-year-old’s tactical acumen and long-term project management have kept his reputation intact. Celtic’s interest stems from his ability to build cohesive, attacking sides and his calm leadership under pressure, qualities the Scottish champions are eager to replicate after Rodgers’ turbulent exit.
According to reports from Sky Sports News, McKenna is under serious consideration but remains under contract with Ipswich until 2028. The Tractor Boys are determined to keep their manager, meaning any potential approach from Celtic would require a compensation fee of around £5 million. Despite his apparent childhood affinity for Celtic, McKenna made clear this week that his only focus is on Ipswich’s season and their ongoing Championship campaign.