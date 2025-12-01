Jurgen Klopp's true stance on replacing Arne Slot in sensational Liverpool return if axe falls on beleaguered Reds boss - revealed

Klopp, over the course of almost nine years, helped to turn Liverpool into perennial contenders for the most prestigious of honours. He captured a top-flight crown in 2020, bringing a 30-year wait for domestic dominance to a close.
He walked away at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, with the decision taken not to honour a contract that was due to run for another two years. Klopp, having filled the most demanding of roles, felt burnt out. The German tactician said when bidding an emotional farewell: “My reserves are not endless. I’m not a young rabbit anymore. I am running out of energy. I know I cannot do the job again and again and again.”