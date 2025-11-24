Jurgen Klopp won't be at Red Bull forever! Bayern Munich chief convinced ex-Liverpool coach will be back on the touchline

Klopp has been Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer for nearly a year, a role that takes him far from the touchline and closer to strategic executive duties. Yet Hoeness believes the fit is temporary. “I could never imagine him as an official travelling around the country, to New York, looking after the various teams,” he said on the OMR podcast. “And I don’t think that will be a good model in the long run. I also don’t think he’ll do that forever, I can’t imagine it.”
For Hoeness, Klopp’s identity is tied to coaching. He recalled how Bayern themselves considered appointing Klopp in 2008 after his departure from Mainz. Instead, they opted for Jurgen Klinsmann. It is a memory that still shapes Hoeness’s admiration for the coach he never signed.