'I didn't do it for fun!' - Julian Nagelsmann defends public warning to Leroy Sane after Germany boss faces criticism for handling of Galatasaray winger

This week, the Germany coach reiterated his warning that Sane will not be given "countless" opportunities to show he deserves a place in the squad, having previously suggested that his move to Galatasaray will see him frozen out unless he puts in particularly outstanding displays in the Super Lig and Champions League.
His comments drew criticism from prominent football personalities, including former Bayern Munich director Matthias Sammer and German football legend Lothar Matthaus, who questioned the wisdom of such public statements. However, Nagelsmann defended his stance, telling reporters: "I didn't do this for fun. It was discussed with him. I know what he's capable of and I want him to bring what he's capable of onto the pitch," said Nagelsmann . "Leroy knows what is required and he also knows that there are not countless opportunities left to prove himself at the national team level, at least not under my leadership.
"I didn't use the phrase 'last chance' either. I said that he doesn't have countless chances anymore. That's a fact."