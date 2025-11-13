Jude Bellingham benched! Thomas Tuchel to name strong England XI for Serbia clash but Real Madrid star set to miss out

The Aston Villa midfielder has had a run of games in Tuchel's Three Lions side, starting as an attacking midfielder during October's wins over Latvia and Wales, and the September victory over Serbia. Rogers has enjoyed his time in the national setup since the start of the 2025-26 season, scoring a goal and logging an assist.
Bellingham has repeatedly been deployed as a No.10 in the England side, but was not included in the October squad. Tuchel said the 22-year-old needed to get his "rhythm" back. Bellingham missed the first four games of the domestic season for Los Blancos, starting for the first time in Real Madrid's 5-2 loss to inter-city rivals Atletico on September 25. There are signs that the former Borussia Dortmund superstar is returning to his best, bagging a goal and an assist in last month's El Clasico.