Jude Bellingham could return to boyhood club Birmingham as Tom Brady's side reveal plans to re-sign 'greatest player on the planet' amid new stadium announcement

Bellingham made his debut for the Blues aged just 16 years and 38 days. It did not take long for his potential to be noted, with heavyweight outfits from across Europe lining up to make a play for his signature. Manchester United were among those to be left disappointed.
The talented youngster made just 44 appearances for Birmingham before heading to Germany, but still saw his No.22 shirt retired - proving how highly he was regarded. He could not have imagined back then that an opportunity to grace that jersey again could present itself.
Birmingham are, however, daring to dream big. They have unveiled plans for a stunning new 62,000-seater stadium. That project, which comes at the cost of £1.2 billion, is intended to help propel the Blues to the top of domestic and continental games.