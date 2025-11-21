Jude Bellingham could return to boyhood club Birmingham as Tom Brady's side reveal plans to re-sign 'greatest player on the planet' amid new stadium announcement

Securing promotion out of the Championship and into the Premier League represents one of the first steps down that path, and success of that kind could eventually lead to the Blues being in a position to re-sign local hero Bellingham.

Chairman Tom Wagner admits as much, saying of bringing Bellingham back to what will be known as the Powerhouse Stadium: "I think Jude is the greatest player on the planet today and we haven’t seen anywhere near his full potential yet. Not just as a player, but also what he can do for a community, what he can do as a leader. If we can provide him with a platform to achieve his full potential, well that’s a great story. It’s a great Birmingham story, it’s a great England story and a great homecoming story."

The promotional video for Birmingham’s grand stadium project features a number of familiar faces, including Bellingham. In that, the 22-year-old says "oh wow" when seeing the impressive structure. He goes on to ask: "When’s it going to be ready?"

After it is pointed out to him that construction will take around "five years", Bellingham stares into the distance deep in thought - in a hint at him considering an emotional return to where it all began.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!