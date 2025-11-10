'Everybody that leaves ends up playing well' - Joshua Zirkzee urged to copy Marcus Rashford & Rasmus Hojlund by making Man Utd exit by Netherlands legend as Red Devils are labelled 'the problem'

That has been the case for several supposedly underperforming forwards at the so-called Theatre of Dreams. Marcus Rashford slipped out of favour under Ruben Amorim, only to rediscover his spark during a loan spell at Aston Villa and ultimately secure himself a move to Barcelona that has allowed further England recognition to be enjoyed.
Brazilian winger Antony has quickly become a fan favourite at La Liga side Real Betis, after being branded an £85 million ($112m) flop in Manchester, while Scott McTominay is a Serie A title-winning hero at Napoli and now has Rasmus Hojlund scoring goals alongside him in Italy.