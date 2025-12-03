Jenni Hermoso completes fairy tale Spain comeback with Nations League final victory over Germany as Alexia Putellas revels in 'magical night'

Hermoso was a late substitute as Spain beat Germany 3-0 in the second leg of their final to secure victory. La Roja were without three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati for the match, after she suffered a broken leg in the build-up, but still eased to victory thanks to a brace from Claudia Pina and a Vicky Lopez goal. The victory means Spain retain their title and add it to their 2023 World Cup final win. Hermoso featured in that game, which was overshadowed by a kiss on the lips from Luis Rubiales in the presentation ceremony that culminated in a sexual assault conviction for the former RFEF president.
The Spain star admitted victory was the result of plenty of hard work, telling reporters afterwards: “It has been many months of work, of thinking about putting [a Spain shirt] on again and, in the end, everything has its reward. We continue to show we are the best team in the world.”