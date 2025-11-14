'It was a done deal!' - Ex-Inter star regrets missing out on Leicester's dream Premier League title win after Roberto Mancini convinced him to snub offer

Eder moved to Italy at the age of 19 and slowly worked his way up the football ladder before earning a breakthrough move to Sampdoria in 2012. Playing as a second striker behind the main number nine, he settled quickly and became an important part of the attack, scoring 49 goals in 135 appearances. His performances earned him a national team call up from Antonio Conte in 2015, and he was later included in Italy’s Euro 2016 squad. He contributed with his work rate and intelligence in the final third, operating as a second striker behind Graziano Pelle in Conte’s 3-5-2.
In 2016, Eder joined Inter, but his time there was disappointing, as he scored only 14 goals in 86 matches. After leaving Europe, he played in China and Brazil before retiring in 2024.