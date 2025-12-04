'It’s all or nothing' - Inter Miami's Javier Mascherano knows what's at stake in MLS Cup against Vancouver Whitecaps

Two days before the MLS Cup final, Javier Mascherano made it clear that Miami’s strength hasn’t been about dominating every week, but about responding when things went wrong. The team absorbed painful blows - including a 5-1 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal loss to Vancouver and a heavy Leagues Cup final defeat to Seattle - yet kept fighting their way back to the summit.
“We reach Saturday’s match with everything on the line, all or nothing,” Mascherano said. “It’s a huge reward for the work the players have put in all season, for everything they’ve done as a group. It’s the big prize, and it’s right there for us.”