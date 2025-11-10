'It pisses me off' - PSG goalkeeper says he's being 'portrayed as a fascist' after social media activity sparks fury in France

Just hours before PSG’s clash with Lyon, Chevalier woke up to a media firestorm. A screenshot circulating on social media showed that the young goalkeeper had liked a post from former MP Julien Aubert, suggesting support for the National Rally, a far-right party long accused of xenophobia. Within minutes, social media was ablaze with fans accusing him of aligning with extremist politics, others defending him as a victim of cancel culture.
The controversy couldn’t have come at a worse time. Chevalier, still struggling to win over the Parisian crowd after replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma, found himself painted as a political symbol rather than an athlete. In a club defined by its multicultural identity, the backlash was immediate with supporters from the Collectif Ultras Paris, known for their anti-racist stance, condemned the act, while others called for his dismissal.
PSG’s management quickly sought to defuse the tension, focusing attention on the Lyon match. But the uproar had already shaken the dressing room and overshadowed the game itself.