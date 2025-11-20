Isco set to match Antony as highest-paid player at Betis with new contract after ex-Real Madrid star vows to win a trophy with Spanish side before he retires

According to a report from Spanish publication ABC, Real Betis are close to finalising a lucrative contract extension with iconic midfielder Isco, whose current deal with the Andalusian outfit runs until June 30, 2027. The report claims that both sides are hoping to announce the news of the renewal before next weekend's high-voltage Andalusian derby against bitter rivals Sevilla. Betis president Angel Haro is personally overseeing negotiations and is keen to ensure Isco remains committed to the club beyond the length of his ongoing deal, with the only detail left to be agreed upon being the expiry of the proposed new contract.
Isco, for his part, is really happy at Betis and doesn't see himself leaving the club anytime soon. Last week, at a press conference at the release of his documentary 'In Silence', he said: “I don't want to retire without winning a title with Betis. The renewal is still up in the air, it will be easy. Both Betis and I want to extend our journey together. Hopefully, it will be for many more years. I want to play in the new stadium. I hope they reach an agreement soon regarding the construction, otherwise I won't have time to arrive. Playing in the new stadium would be a very important and wonderful challenge."