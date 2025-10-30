Inter Miami's Lionel Messi tops MLS salary list at $20.45M, with LAFC's Son Hueng-Min next closest at $11.15M

Inter Miami had two players in the top three: Messi at $20.45 million and Sergio Busquets third at $8.8 million. It is worth noting Messi's recent contract extension is not reflected in these numbers. LAFC's new star Son is second to Messi at $11.45 million. Atlanta United's Miguel Almiron and San Diego FC's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano round out the top five.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Guaranteed Compensation
|1
|Lionel Messi
|Miami
|$20.45M
|2
|Son Heung-Min
|LAFC
|$11.15M
|3
|Sergio Busquets
|Miami
|$8.78M
|4
|Miguel Almiron
|Atlanta
|$7.87M
|5
|Hirving Lozano
|San Diego
|$7.63M
|6
|Emil Forsberg
|RBNY
|$6.04M
|7
|Jordi Alba
|Miami
|$6.00M
|8
|Riqui Puig
|LA Galaxy
|$5.78M
|9
|Jonathan Bamba
|Chicago
|$5.58M
|10
|Hany Mukhtar
|Nashville
|$5.31M