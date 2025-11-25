Idrissa Gueye speaks out after swipe at Everton team-mate Michael Keane in Man Utd win as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall reveals David Moyes' half-time reaction to stunning red card

The incident erupted when Keane seemingly took exception to Gueye carelessly giving the ball away near to Everton's goal, which resulted in Manchester United having a shot. There were angry words exchanged and then pushing and shoving between the pair, during which Gueye's hand swiped at Keane's face. He was quickly pulled away from the situation by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, but it was the latter action which resulted in the midfielder being sent off.
The red card meant that Everton played all but 13 minutes of the match with a player disadvantage, miraculously still able to pick up a rare 1-0 win at Old Trafford, and Gueye didn't fail to see the significance of what he had done.
"I want to apologise first to my team-mate Michael Keane," the player began, in a statement published as an Instagram story. "I take full responsibility for my reaction. I also apologise to my team-mates, the staff, the fans and the club. What happened does not reflect who I am or the values I stand for. Emotions can run high, but nothing justifies such behaviour. I'll make sure it never happens again."