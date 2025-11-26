'I'm impressed' - Harry Kane says 'fearless' Vincent Kompany is helping Bayern Munich stars 'understand' football

After humbling Freiburg 6-2 in the Bundesliga last Saturday, Kompany's Bayern are all set to face Premier League heavyweights Arsenal in their fifth Champions League tie on Wednesday evening. The Bavarians have been in sensational form this season, losing just once across all competitions, while maintaining a 15-game winning record at the start of the season, a first for any European club. As they travel to the Emirates Stadium, they will be eager to conjure some magic to emerge as a strong obstacle against Mikel Arteta's army.
The Gunners have not conceded a goal in the Champions League so far and sit level on points and goal difference with the German giants at the top of the Champions League table. However, Kane believes his side are in the right "mindset" heading into the clash with his former north London derby rivals thanks to the impressive methods of their Belgian coach.