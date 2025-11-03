'I don't know anything!' - Swedish wonderkid keeps close cards to his chest amid links with dream Man Utd move

According to FotbollDirekt, United have turned their attention to AIK Fotboll’s Filling and have added him among their latest targets. The 16-year-old forward has made headlines with both United and Villa having initiated contact with AIK for a potential deal.
The initial reports suggested “concrete negotiations,” but Swedish media quickly dismissed those claims. Still, both English clubs have sent scouts to monitor the teenager, who’s played eight Allsvenskan matches this season, scoring two goals in just 204 minutes of play.
Filling, who joined AIK’s youth setup in 2023 after stints at Vaseteras and IK Franke, has been on a steady rise. In 2025, he even spent a brief loan spell with Enkopings in Ettan Norra, Sweden’s third tier, scoring once in three appearances. His progress hasn’t gone unnoticed, and AIK’s €5 million valuation underlines their belief in his potential. United and Villa, however, are reportedly willing to pay no more than €3 million.